Premier League Betting: Manchester United odds-on for top four finish

The Red Devils took apart Frank Lampard's Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, prompting the bookies to cut the price on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men

have been cut to 10/11 (1.91) to finish in the top four of the Premier League after beating 4-0 on Sunday.

A brace from Marcus Rashford along with goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men off to the best possible start and re-affirmed their credentials.

bet365 were Evens (2.0) about United claiming a top-four spot but Sunday’s result has seen them moved in slightly to odds-on, with the Red Devils already matching last season’s total of top-six victories.

Indeed, the 13-time Premier League champions recorded one win and four draws against their fellow top-six sides, with Sunday’s win their first in the league since April 13.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been pushed all the way out to 9/4 (from 11/10) to qualify for the top four after Frank Lampard’s tenure started off in the worst possible way.

The Blues legend was already under scrutiny after being appointed despite only having one season of managerial experience under his belt, and a heavy loss to a fellow top-four challenger will hardly have endeared himself with fans or punters alike.

With all other top-six clubs enjoying victories in their respective opening matches, Chelsea are already behind the pack and are in the relegation zone at the end of a day for the first time since 2000.

There were, however, plenty of positives for Lampard and the 9/4 (3.25) quote from bet365 may actually prove relatively popular ahead of their match against at the weekend.

, the other team fighting for a top-four spot, laboured to a 1-0 victory at Newcastle on Sunday and have been cut to Evens (was 5/4) to take their place in the Champions League next season.

The Gunners signalled their intent to reach the promised land in summer by signing Nicolas Pepe for a club-record £72 million ($87m) although the Ivorian was handed just 20 minutes of action after starting on the bench.

Elsewhere, are just 4/9 (1.44) after they saw off 3-1 on Saturday evening, a slight cut from their initial price of 11/20 (1.55).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

