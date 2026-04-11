Speculation is mounting within Real Madrid over the future of manager Álvaro Arbeloa, especially if the club is eliminated from the Champions League, which would mean another season without major silverware.

According to sources close to the club cited by the website Defensa Central, the board has already begun exploring alternative options, with German manager Jürgen Klopp emerging as the leading candidate to take the reins of the Royal Club next season.

Spanish journalist Ángel Torquemada reports a preliminary agreement between club insider Anis Lagrari and the German coach, contingent upon certain technical and administrative conditions being met.

His wish list reportedly includes two defenders, a top-class midfielder, and Erling Haaland, whom Klopp views as the cornerstone of his potential project.

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Having announced his intention to take a sabbatical after leaving Liverpool, Klopp is said to be seeking broad managerial powers over signings and the technical setup—privileges he enjoyed during his successful tenures at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Those close to him say he will reject any deal that does not grant him full autonomy, even if it is from Real Madrid.

Many Madridistas see Klopp as the perfect fit to reinstate discipline and a fierce work ethic, given his trademark high-pressing, tactically disciplined approach.

On the transfer front, Erling Haaland has once again been linked to Los Blancos, though the club previously prioritised the Kylian Mbappé deal and did not make a serious move for the Norwegian.

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With Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé already on the books, signing the Norwegian would pose tactical and financial challenges—yet his arrival could still happen should either star depart.

Meanwhile, talks over Vinícius’s contract renewal are ongoing, with reports linking his financial demands to Mbappé’s arrival and hefty salary.

Mbappé’s contract runs until 2030, yet the club’s recent poor results have created internal tension, keeping every option on the table.

No major outlet has yet verified Torquemada’s claims, yet the persistent rumours linking Klopp with Real Madrid highlight the club’s unease about the present standstill and the allure of launching a new project under a top coach.

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