Portugal Women vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Portugal and United States, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) will be looking to move one step closer to defending their Women's World Cup title at the cost of Portugal Women when the two nations clash on Tuesday.

A 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opener was followed by a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands which sees the Stars and Stripes atop Group E standings courtesy of a marginally better goal difference over the Dutch.

Whereas Selecao das Quinas have brought themselves back in the mix having beaten Vietnam 2-0 after opening their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Netherlands.

The Oranje would be unlikely to lose against Vietnam in the concurrently played group tie, making this a must-win game for Portugal, whereas a draw is enough for the USA to make it through to the round of 16.

Portugal Women vs USWNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 am BST Venue: Eden Park

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Portugal and the United States is scheduled for August 1, 2023, at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal Women vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Portugal Women team news

With his changes touted to have worked in the Vietnam win, Portugal boss Francisco Neto will want to go ahead with an unchanged XI.

Fatima Pinto remains a doubt after missing the last game with a knee problem, while Encarnacao should start alongside Jessica Silva in attack.

Portugal Women possible XI: Morais; Borges, Costa, Seica; Alves, Jacinto, T. Pinto, Marchao; Nazareth; J. Silva, Encarnacao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pereira, Morais, R. Costa Defenders: Amado, Alves, Rebelo, Marchao, C. Costa, Seica, Gomes Midfielders: Jacinto, Rute, Norton, T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Do. Silva, Nazareth Forwards: Borges, J. Silva, Di. Silva, Mendes, Capeta, Encarnacao

USWNT team news

Rose Lavelle's fitness may be a concern for the midfielder to start against Portugal.

Although the USA boss will have to solve the conundrum of Julie Ertz starting or not, Vlatko Andonovski to also name an unchanged lineup.

Leading the line of attack, Alex Morgan will be joined by Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith once again.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Sullivan, Demelo, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Huerta, Girma, O'Hara, Cook, Sonnett, Dunn, Fox Midfielders: Sanchez, Ertz, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Sullivan, Mewis Forwards: Williams, Thompson, Smith, Morgan, Rapinoe, Rodman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 11, 2021 USWNT 1-0 Portugal Women Friendlies Women September 4, 2019 USWNT 3-0 Portugal Women Friendlies Women August 30, 2019 USWNT 4-0 Portugal Women Friendlies Women November 8, 2018 Portugal Women 0-1 USWNT Friendlies Women

