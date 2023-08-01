This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portugal Women vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
FIFA Women's World Cup
team-logo
Eden Park
team-logo
WATCH ON ITV
USWNT World Cup 2023 Lindsay HoranGetty
PortugalUnited StatesPortugal vs United StatesWomen's World Cup

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Portugal and United States, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) will be looking to move one step closer to defending their Women's World Cup title at the cost of Portugal Women when the two nations clash on Tuesday.

A 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opener was followed by a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands which sees the Stars and Stripes atop Group E standings courtesy of a marginally better goal difference over the Dutch.

Whereas Selecao das Quinas have brought themselves back in the mix having beaten Vietnam 2-0 after opening their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Netherlands.

The Oranje would be unlikely to lose against Vietnam in the concurrently played group tie, making this a must-win game for Portugal, whereas a draw is enough for the USA to make it through to the round of 16.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal Women vs USWNT kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 1, 2023
Kick-off time:8 am BST
Venue:Eden Park

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Portugal and the United States is scheduled for August 1, 2023, at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 8 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal Women vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

ITV1Watch here
ITVXWatch here
STVWatch here
STV PlayerWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Portugal Women team news

With his changes touted to have worked in the Vietnam win, Portugal boss Francisco Neto will want to go ahead with an unchanged XI.

Fatima Pinto remains a doubt after missing the last game with a knee problem, while Encarnacao should start alongside Jessica Silva in attack.

Portugal Women possible XI: Morais; Borges, Costa, Seica; Alves, Jacinto, T. Pinto, Marchao; Nazareth; J. Silva, Encarnacao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pereira, Morais, R. Costa
Defenders:Amado, Alves, Rebelo, Marchao, C. Costa, Seica, Gomes
Midfielders:Jacinto, Rute, Norton, T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Do. Silva, Nazareth
Forwards:Borges, J. Silva, Di. Silva, Mendes, Capeta, Encarnacao

USWNT team news

Rose Lavelle's fitness may be a concern for the midfielder to start against Portugal.

Although the USA boss will have to solve the conundrum of Julie Ertz starting or not, Vlatko Andonovski to also name an unchanged lineup.

Leading the line of attack, Alex Morgan will be joined by Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith once again.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Sullivan, Demelo, Horan; Rodman, Morgan, Smith.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury
Defenders:Huerta, Girma, O'Hara, Cook, Sonnett, Dunn, Fox
Midfielders:Sanchez, Ertz, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Sullivan, Mewis
Forwards:Williams, Thompson, Smith, Morgan, Rapinoe, Rodman

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
June 11, 2021USWNT 1-0 Portugal WomenFriendlies Women
September 4, 2019USWNT 3-0 Portugal WomenFriendlies Women
August 30, 2019USWNT 4-0 Portugal WomenFriendlies Women
November 8, 2018Portugal Women 0-1 USWNTFriendlies Women

Useful links