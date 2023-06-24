This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA U21 Championship
team-logo
Mikheil Meskhis sakhelobis Stadioni
team-logo
WATCH ON UEFA.tv
Portugal U21 Pedro NetoGoal.com
Portugal U21UEFA U21 ChampionshipPortugal U21 vs Netherlands U21Netherlands U21

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Portugal and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 will be looking to register their first win in the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship when the two nations meet in Tbilisi on Saturday.

Rui Jorge's side began their Group A run with an unexpected 2-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia, while Jong Oranje are just a point better off after their goalless draw with Belgium.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 24, 2023
Kick-off time:5pm BST
Venue:Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Portugal and Netherlands is scheduled for June 24, 2023, at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, Geargia.

It will kick off at 5pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 online - TV channels & live streams

UEFA.tvWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Portugal U21 team news

Tomas Araujo's second half sending off in the Georgia loss forced Jorge to go on the defensive despite trailing by two goals by then, and may throw in a start to Vitoria defender Andre Amaro against Netherlands.

Ze Carlos' injury in the same game would see Leonardo Lelo handed a start at right-back if need be.

The Portugal boss is also likely to change a few things up front, pushing Pedro Neto towards the left and bringing in Henrique Araujo to lead the line of attack alongside Francisco Conceicao.

Portugal U21 possible XI: Biai; Carlos, Amaro, Penetra, Tavares; Neves, Dantas, Almeida; Conceicao, H. Araujo, Neto

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Biai, Meixedo, Soares
Defenders:Amaro, Lelo, Penetra, Tavares, Vital, Ze Carlos
Midfielders:Almeida, Bernardo, Costa, Dantas, Neves, A. Sousa, V. Sousa
Forwards:H. Araujo, Conceicao, Moreira, Neto, Silva, Vitinha

Netherlands U21 team news

Dutch right-back Devyne Rensch was taken off injured in the Belgium draw and would need to pass a late fitness test, with Milan van Ewijk standing by if required.

Meanwhile, Thijs Dallinga and Joshua Zirkzee are likely to give Brian Brobbey a run for his money after the Ajax frontman failed to deliver the last time out.

Netherlands U21 possible XI: Verbruggen; Rensch, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Hartman; Timber, Gravenberch; Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Summerville; Brobbey

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Scherpen, Schendelaar
Defenders:Van de Ven, Van Ewijk, Van Hecke, Maatsen, Sambo, Hartman, Rensch
Midfielders:Timber, Reis, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Mijnans, Burger, Gravenberch
Forwards:Brobbey, Zirkzee, Summerville, Tavsan, Dallinga, Manhoef

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 19, 2020Portugal U21 2-1 Netherlands U21U21 European Championship
October 11, 2019Netherlands U21 4-2 Portugal U21U21 European Championship
November 15, 2016Netherlands U21 1-1 Portugal U21U21 national team friendly
October 14, 2014Portugal U21 5-4 Netherlands U21U21 European Championship
October 9, 2014Netherlands U21 0-2 Portugal U21U21 European Championship

Useful links