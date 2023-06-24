Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Portugal and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 will be looking to register their first win in the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship when the two nations meet in Tbilisi on Saturday.

Rui Jorge's side began their Group A run with an unexpected 2-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia, while Jong Oranje are just a point better off after their goalless draw with Belgium.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 5pm BST Venue: Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

The UEFA U21 Championship game between Portugal and Netherlands is scheduled for June 24, 2023, at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, Geargia.

It will kick off at 5pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

Portugal U21 team news

Tomas Araujo's second half sending off in the Georgia loss forced Jorge to go on the defensive despite trailing by two goals by then, and may throw in a start to Vitoria defender Andre Amaro against Netherlands.

Ze Carlos' injury in the same game would see Leonardo Lelo handed a start at right-back if need be.

The Portugal boss is also likely to change a few things up front, pushing Pedro Neto towards the left and bringing in Henrique Araujo to lead the line of attack alongside Francisco Conceicao.

Portugal U21 possible XI: Biai; Carlos, Amaro, Penetra, Tavares; Neves, Dantas, Almeida; Conceicao, H. Araujo, Neto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Biai, Meixedo, Soares Defenders: Amaro, Lelo, Penetra, Tavares, Vital , Ze Carlos Midfielders: Almeida, Bernardo, Costa, Dantas, Neves, A. Sousa, V. Sousa Forwards: H. Araujo, Conceicao, Moreira, Neto, Silva, Vitinha

Netherlands U21 team news

Dutch right-back Devyne Rensch was taken off injured in the Belgium draw and would need to pass a late fitness test, with Milan van Ewijk standing by if required.

Meanwhile, Thijs Dallinga and Joshua Zirkzee are likely to give Brian Brobbey a run for his money after the Ajax frontman failed to deliver the last time out.

Netherlands U21 possible XI: Verbruggen; Rensch, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Hartman; Timber, Gravenberch; Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Summerville; Brobbey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Scherpen, Schendelaar Defenders: Van de Ven, Van Ewijk, Van Hecke, Maatsen, Sambo, Hartman, Rensch Midfielders: Timber, Reis, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Mijnans, Burger, Gravenberch Forwards: Brobbey, Zirkzee, Summerville, Tavsan, Dallinga, Manhoef

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 19, 2020 Portugal U21 2-1 Netherlands U21 U21 European Championship October 11, 2019 Netherlands U21 4-2 Portugal U21 U21 European Championship November 15, 2016 Netherlands U21 1-1 Portugal U21 U21 national team friendly October 14, 2014 Portugal U21 5-4 Netherlands U21 U21 European Championship October 9, 2014 Netherlands U21 0-2 Portugal U21 U21 European Championship

Useful links