Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Portugal and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Belgium at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Georgia in their third Group A game at the 2023 U21 EURO.

Portugal are winless in the competition so far, having lost their first game against Georgia before being held by the Netherlands. Belgium, on the other hand, have a much better chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. They were held by Netherlands in the group stage opener and goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Largie Ramazani helped the team hold Georgia to a 2-2 draw in the previous outing. They are second in the group standings, behind leaders Georgia.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: June 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

The U-21 Euro group game between Portugal and Belgium will be played at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on Tuesday, June 27. Kick-off is at 5 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Portugal vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live in the UK on UEFA TV. Full match highlights will be made available on the platforms within a few hours from the full-time whistle and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Head coach Rui Jorge will be looking to make changes in his starting lineup. It wouldn't be unexpected if Fabio Silva was replaced by Henrique Araujo in the starting lineup against Belgium.

Diego Moreira and Francisco Conceicao are in the fight for a starting spot and the substitutes' bench could have a vital impact on Tuesday.

Jorge can also count on Tomas Araujo, who is now eligible to play after serving a suspension in the team's previous game.

Portugal predicted XI: Biai; Ze Carlos, Penetra, Amaro, Tavares; Neves, Dantas, Costa, Almeida; Neto, Araujo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Biai, Meixedo, Soares Defenders: Amaro, Lelo, Penetra, Tavares, Vital, Ze Carlos, T.Araujo Midfielders: Almeida, Bernardo, Costa, Dantas, Neves, A. Sousa, V. Sousa Forwards: H. Araujo, Conceicao, Moreira, Neto, Silva, Vitinha

Belgium team news

Belgium will once again rely on Lois Openda as their main striker, as he has been in impressive form with seven goals during the qualification stage.

Ramazani, who scored against Georgia, is expected to keep his position in the attacking third, while AC Milan's Charles De Ketelaere could earn a starting spot.

Belgium predicted XI: Vandevoordt; Siquet, Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper; Vranckx, Keita; Ramazani, De Ketelaere, Balikwisha; Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delanghe, Lammens, Vandevoordt Defenders: Debast, De Winter, Patris, Siquet, Van der Brempt, Keita Midfielders: Engels, Matazo, Raskin, Pletinckx, De Cuyper, Ramazani, Vranckx Forwards: Balikwisha, Descotte, De Ketelaere, Openda, Vertessen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2013 Belgium 0-2 Portugal Maurice Revello Tournament June 2007 Portugal 0-0 Belgium U21 Euro

