Porto left-back Sanusi makes Champions League Team of the Week

The Nigeria international joins makes his debut in the star-studded squad after an impressive performance in Marseille on Wednesday

defender Zaidu Sanusi has been named in the Uefa Team of the Week after grabbing a goal against on Wednesday.

The Nigerian left-back broke the deadlock for the Portuguese giants with his maiden strike for the club, just before half-time at the Orange Velodrome.

Sanusi joins 's Sergino Dest in the defence alongside 's Ruben Gosens and duo of Nico Elvedi and Oscar Wendt.

Braithwaite & Immobile lead the attack in Matchday 4's #UCLfantasy Team of the Week! 👊#UCL | @PlayStationEU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2020

's Guilherme was selected as goalkeeper while 's Bruno Fernandes, Borussia Monchengladbach's Lars Stindl and 's Kinglsey Coman form the three-man midfield.

's Ciro Immobile and Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite lead the attack.

Sanusi is the second-most ranked player in the team with 14 points after Wendt, Elvedi and Braithwaite who have 15 points each.

The Super Eagles star has proven to be an indispensable defensive asset for Sergio Conceicao since he joined Porto on a five-year deal from Santa Clara in August.

The 23-year-old has played in every of Porto's Champions League matches this season and his contribution to Wednesday's triumph, fired the Dragons to second in Group C with nine points after four matches.

Porto visit Sanusi's former club Santa Clara for their Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday before they host Pep Guardiola's in the Champions League on December 1.