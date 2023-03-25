Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy live on TV or stream in the UK.

At Providence Park on Saturday, Portland Timbers will take on LA Galaxy, hoping to rise from the bottom half of the table with just one win and three losses so far.

Giovanni Savarese's team have had a demanding schedule, playing two of those three matches away from home against quality opposition. However, their defeat by St. Louis City at Providence Park was a surprise.

Portland also lost to Atlanta United, who easily defeated Timbers 5-1 last week. Savarese's team was powerless in this situation since they were unable to cope with the pressure United put on their midfield.

LA Galaxy have played three matches, with two draws and one defeat. They have one game in hand, El Trafico, which was initially scheduled to open the season but was postponed due to bad weather.

In their debut encounter, which took place in Texas against FC Dallas, the hosts prevailed 3-1. Following that, Galaxy recorded consecutive draws against Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps at home.

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy date & kick-off time

Game: Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm GMT Venue: Providence Park

Where to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United Kingdom & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Portland Timbers team news and squad

For Portland Timbers, Dairon Asprilla, David Ayala, Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora will miss out through injury.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Rasmussen; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Loria; Niezgoda

Position Players Goalkeepers Ivacic, Bingham Defenders Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson Forwards Niezgoda, Mora, Ikoba

LA Galaxy team news and squad

LA Galaxy have no injury concerns.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Leerdam, Caceres, Mavinga, Edwards; Alvarez, Brugman, Puig, Delgado, Rodriguez; Joveljic

