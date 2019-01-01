Police reveal Chelsea fan arrested for racist chants against Son as Spurs promise enquiry into Rudiger abuse

The club say they have shared their findings with the police after the player complained he was subjected to racist abuse in Sunday's match

have issued a statement promising that anyone found guilty of racial abuse at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be banned for life, and saying they’re ‘exhaustively investigating’ potential abuse of Antonio Rudiger in Sunday’s game against .

The international complained that he was subjected to racist abuse and gestures after an incident in which Heung-min Son was sent off. Referee Anthony Taylor directed the stadium announcer to make a statement over the tannoy at the ground, and the game was allowed to continue.

The incident was condemned by players from both teams, as well as pundits on television and radio.

Metropolitan Police also confirmed that a Chelsea fan had been ejected from the stadium on Sunday after committing a racially aggravated public order offence.

Spurs' winger Heung-Min Son, who did not hear the alleged abuse, is understood to have been the target, with Chelsea supporters reporting the individual to stadium authorities.

Totttenham’s statement today details the steps they have taken to compile evidence to share with the police, but stresses that the investigation is ongoing.

“During yesterday’s match against Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger reported hearing alleged racist abuse from an individual(s) in the South Stand,” it reads.

“We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage.

“We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players. We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time.

“The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us. Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.

“This Club has a proud track record of anti-racism work across all our communities and we are determined to ensure that we conduct a thorough investigation.

“Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban.

“At this time however we should point out that our findings are inconclusive and would ask that comment is reserved until the facts are established.”

There was some confusion among observers as to why the game was allowed to continue despite multiple announcements inside the stadium warning of the conseqeunces of abuse.

The club says that confusion stems from the misapplication of the Premier League’s racism protocol by Taylor, saying:

“In respect of protocols – when the incident was conveyed to the referee Anthony Taylor, he took the decision to call for the implementation of Stage 1 of the UEFA protocol – rather than the Premier League protocol - and asked for an announcement to be made, as well as requesting a further announcement which created a misconception that any issue was on-going,”

“The Premier League protocol differs from UEFA protocol in that it does not call for an announcement rather that the individual(s) be dealt with by the Safety

Team in the first instance.

“We have asked that the Premier League clarifies the position regarding the use of these protocols to all stakeholders going forward.”