Police investigating after video shows officer kicking fan after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves
A police investigation has been opened following the posting of a video on social media that shows an officer kicking a supporter after a Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal.
The fan is captured on camera walking away from Molineux following a 1-0 win for Arsenal that saw Mikel Arteta’s side prevail with 10 men.
A policeman can be seen approaching him from behind before looking to clip his heels.
What has been said?
The incident took place at around 9:55pm on February 10, with Arsenal fans in jovial mood after seeing Brazilian defender Gabriel grab them a match-winning goal in the West Midlands.
Authorities are, however, now investigating the incident which saw a police officer kick out at a supporter.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Policesaid: “The force is aware of a section of footage which was taken following the recent Wolves v Arsenal fixture.
“It comes after we tried to engage with a small number of fans suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour.
“Our Professional Standards Department are aware of the footage and will be conducting a review to establish the full context.”