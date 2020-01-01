Police investigating teenager after Arsenal legend Wright receives vile racist abuse on Instagram

The former striker showed hateful messages he received on social media, and the PFA has called on networks to do more to eradicate the problem

Police are investigating a teenage boy after legend Ian Wright shared messages of vile racist abuse he has received on social media.

On Monday, the former Arsenal and star showed a screenshot of racist taunts and death threats he said he was sent by a teenage user on Instagram.

"I know I'm not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!!" he wrote.

"This kid as [sic] a direct line into me & is able to send this without any worry."

The boy in question handed himself in to a police station in Ireland after an online backlash, and officers are now looking further into the matter.

The Professional Footballers' Association said it is "unacceptable" that racist abuse of the kind received by Wright was not prevented, while responding to his post by calling on social networks to take greater action against abuse.

"We are disgusted to see the racist abuse aimed at Ian Wright and Gabriel Agbonlahor and their families today. At any time, this is abhorrent behaviour, but when people should be coming together more than ever, it is particularly disturbing," said a PFA spokesman.

"It is unacceptable for social networks to allow instances like this to go on. With the technology and expertise at their disposal, there simply must be a way to prevent abuse like this from being sent. Anything less than that is not good enough."

Arsenal released a message of support for one of their all-time greatest players via their official Twitter account, which reads: "Racism has no place in football or wider society.

"We will not tolerate racism in any form, and we're proud of the diversity within our Arsenal family. We'll always stand with you, Ian Wright."

Racism has no place in football or wider society.



We will not tolerate racism in any form, and we're proud of the diversity within our Arsenal family.



We'll always stand with you, @IanWright0 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F7JhYuu8yx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2020

Ex- striker Gabriel Agbonlahor also received a racist message on Instagram, leading anti-discrimination body Kick It Out to say it was "appalled".

"Racial hate speech and violent threats are totally unacceptable but have become sadly normalised on social media," it said in a statement.

"Whilst we continue to collaborate with social media platforms to ensure a safer user experience for all, these cases should be investigated by law enforcement and the abusers should face criminal sanctions."