Poland's Szczesny makes Euros history by becoming first goalkeeper credited with own goal

The Juventus shot-stopper set an unfortunate record in Monday's match against Slovakia

Wojciech Szczesny made some unfortunate history on Monday as he became the first goalkeeper to ever be responsible for an own goal at the Euros.

Szczesny and Poland went behind in the first half of Monday's meeting with Slovakia, their first match of the competition.

It took just 18 minutes for them to concede, with Szczesny becoming the first goalkeeper to be charged with an own goal in the competition's history.

What happened?

1 - Wojciech #Szczesny is the first goalkeeper to make an owngoal in the European Championship's history. Misfortune.#POLSLO #EURO2020 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 14, 2021

The goal was created by Slovakia's Robert Mak, who drove down the left-hand side of the field while beating two Polish defenders in the process.

As he broke in on goal, Mak fired a shot, only to see if smash off the near post.

Fortunately for him, it bounced back off Szczesny and in, with Mak's efforts being rewarded even if he wouldn't be credited with the goal.

That unfortunate honour instead went to Szczesny, who was credited with the second own goal of the Euros so far.

Coincidentally, both have been scored by Juventus players, with Merih Demiral responsible for the opening goal of the tournament in Italy's win over Turkey.

