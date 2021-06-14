Poland's Szczesny makes Euros history by becoming first goalkeeper credited with own goal
Wojciech Szczesny made some unfortunate history on Monday as he became the first goalkeeper to ever be responsible for an own goal at the Euros.
Szczesny and Poland went behind in the first half of Monday's meeting with Slovakia, their first match of the competition.
It took just 18 minutes for them to concede, with Szczesny becoming the first goalkeeper to be charged with an own goal in the competition's history.
Editors' Picks
- Fabregas: Messi deserves his happy ending at resurgent Barcelona
- UEFA threatened Denmark with 3-0 forfeit if they did not resume Euro 2020 clash after Eriksen cardiac arrest, claims Schmeichel
- 'Keita is a very sensitive guy' - Orban sympathises with former team-mate's struggles at Liverpool
- 'Christian doesn't give up' - Eriksen's agent delivers update following Inter & Denmark star's cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
What happened?
The goal was created by Slovakia's Robert Mak, who drove down the left-hand side of the field while beating two Polish defenders in the process.
As he broke in on goal, Mak fired a shot, only to see if smash off the near post.
Fortunately for him, it bounced back off Szczesny and in, with Mak's efforts being rewarded even if he wouldn't be credited with the goal.
That unfortunate honour instead went to Szczesny, who was credited with the second own goal of the Euros so far.
Coincidentally, both have been scored by Juventus players, with Merih Demiral responsible for the opening goal of the tournament in Italy's win over Turkey.