Pogba shows off electrifying skill in Juventus pre-season training

The 29-year-old is looking at home following his return to the Serie A side this summer

Paul Pogba gave Juventus fans a reminder of what he can offer to the team with a thrilling piece of skill in training on Monday. The Serie A team are in the United States for a pre-season tour as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign, and their new midfielder is providing his trademark flash.

Pogba returned to the Italian side this summer in a free transfer from Manchester United and he showed he still has some excellent moves at his disposal.

The Turin club also added Angel Di Maria as they look to reshape their squad following a disappointing campaign.

Watch Pogba's sublime skill in Juventus training

It is not the first time the France international has looked sharp alongside his new team-mates.

He and fellow new signing Angel Di Maria linked up in training on Sunday with some impressive moves during a practice match.

Sunday session feat. Pinerolo practice match ⚽️💪 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 17, 2022

Who will Juventus face in their USA tour?

Juve are currently training in Dallas ahead of their pre-season friendlies.

They will take on Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara on July 22.

Four days later, they will take on Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Then, at the end of the month, Massimiliano Allegri's team will travel to California to take on Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium.