Pogba puts on Man Utd charm offensive as exit claims overshadow Australia trip

The France star might be on the cusp of leaving Old Trafford, but he clearly has not fallen out of love with the club's supporters

Paul Pogba's future at has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, but the man himself let his actions do the talking at an open training session in on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was heavily involved on and off the pitch at the WACA in Perth as he scored a fine solo goal during a mini match before applauding and eventually embracing a few of the 12,000 fans that turned up to watch the action.

Though one of the last players to make his way out on to the pitch at the start of training, Pogba went about his business with his usual swagger and was often seen jesting with Jesse Lingard.

The two were filmed on their arrival in Australia in a minor scuffle, with the subsequent media speculation blowing up what manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant was nothing at all.

"Yesterday, Jesse and Paul were walking around and it’s been portrayed as a fight between the two boys," Solskjaer said.

"But there’s nothing, no problems between the two boys at all."

And based on how close the two were throughout training on Thursday, it is safe to say the duo are far from fighting.

Pogba's relationship with the Red Devils fans, however, looms as a bit more precarious, with a few boos ringing around Western Australia when his name was announced over the PA at the start of training.

No stranger to a hostile crowd, the midfielder did his best to warm them up with a few thumbs ups before impressing with a few flicks and tricks during a rondo.

In the mini games that followed, Pogba sat back and looked to dictate play before scoring a fine solo goal that brought about one of the biggest cheers of the night.

Pogba with a very sweet goal in the mini game and the fans sure loved it 🙌 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/fZgmK5xny7 — Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) July 11, 2019

With training done, Pogba was then one of few players that stopped to give signatures.

While new signing Daniel James deserves some credit for sticking around the longest to win over his new fans, it was Pogba's brief exchange following very loud pleas from supporters that showed why he is still an undisputed star of United.

Absolute scenes when Pogba stopped to sign a few things 🤯 #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/8HpRmtsML6 — Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) July 11, 2019

Speaking at his first press conference in Perth on Wednesday, Solskjaer stressed no clubs have made bids for Pogba, while also praising the international's attitude despite suggestions he is eager to move on from the club.

"As far as I’m aware we don’t have any bids for any of your players. Paul or most of our players have long contracts," Solskjaer said.

"Paul’s never put himself out of the team, he’s always wanted to play, he’s always given his best.

"He’s a top, top bloke. He’s a great professional. He’s never been any problems."

The United manager would go on to suggest a possible media agenda against the midfielder - something Pogba himself can silence with more showings like this in pre-season.