‘Pogba needs to become Man Utd’s new Robson’ – Neville urges World Cup winner to embrace pressure

The former Red Devils star sees a French midfielder becoming an “obsession” at Old Trafford, but believes the 26-year-old wants that standing

Paul Pogba has been challenged to become the new Bryan Robson for , with a man who wants to be centre of attention needing to prove that he can handle the pressure and become a leader.

Former Red Devils defender Gary Neville admits a World Cup-winning midfielder has become an “obsession” at Old Trafford, with his every move - on and off the field - dissected in minute detail.

Pogba has never shied away from the fact that he wants to be a talismanic presence for United and , with the 26-year-old aware of the expectation around him and the talent at his disposal.

He has struggled to convince many since returning to English football in 2016, with Neville among those to have criticised him at times and demanded more from a player with such potential.

“Paul Pogba is now the obsession, because he’s the biggest player at the biggest club, he’s a World Cup winner and it should be a compliment that people are talking about it,” Neville told Off The Ball.

“When I criticised Paul Pogba after the penalty incident at , I don’t see it as being any different than the criticism of Roy Keane or David Beckham or Wayne Rooney.

“The best player, the leader, the captain in the team, will stand up and he will take the brunt of the criticism. Just as the manager will and the coach will.

“It won’t be the assistant coach, it won’t be the left winger or the right-back or the left-back, it will be the player who is the number one player in the team and that’s never changed.”

Neville is now looking for Pogba to take a leaf out the book of a former United captain who revelled in the responsibility of being the go-to man for moments of inspiration.

“I speak to people, apparently he’s a great lad, he trains well, he’s a really good person – to be fair, I was at the club with him when he was a young lad,” Neville added.

“So when people criticise him or put the pressure on him or apply the pressure to him, it’s because he’s the best, he’s the shining light.

"He’s the Bryan Robson of the 80’s now. United were in trouble, people hung everything on Bryan Robson, everybody now hangs a lot on Paul Pogba.

“But that’s the pressure that he wants, he wants to be the best player in the world. So now go and show us you’re the best player in the world.

“Carry this team, which is young, inexperienced, hasn’t got the most know-how, needs leaders and characters on the pitch.

“And I said two weeks ago on television, wouldn’t it be great if he thought of himself as being the Player of the Year this year.

“What does he need to do that? Carry Manchester United into the , win the , drive them forward.

“Take it as your responsibility, you’re at this club for 12 months and you’re going to be the best player in the league and one of the best players in the world.

“That’s what I want from Paul Pogba, that’s what I want from him because I believe he’s capable of doing it. I have faith in him to do it.

“But then I see an incident like Wolves, and that disappoints me. So he has to take the criticism for that.”