Pogba may leave Man Utd despite Mourinho departure - Ince

The ex-Red Devils midfielder claims there is no guarantee that the World Cup winner will remain at Old Trafford once the summer transfer window opens

Paul Pogba is not guaranteed to remain at Manchester United past the end of the season despite the departure of Jose Mourinho, claims Paul Ince.

A World Cup-winning midfielder saw plenty of questions asked about his future while working under a Portuguese coach at Old Trafford.

With a rift said to have formed between star player and outspoken manager, it was suggested that one would have to leave in order for the other to prosper.

Mourinho was the man to move on, with United taking the decision to part with his services in December.

Pogba has enjoyed a welcome return to form since that call was made, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing the best out of the 25-year-old after offering him greater freedom.

Ince, though, is not convinced that the transfer talk has been brought to a close, with the former Red Devils star telling talkSPORT: “You never know with Pogba.

“We saw it under Mourinho. We know they didn’t get on, we saw it enough in the press. And I kind of feel that Manchester United fans were starting to turn on Pogba.

“We all know what a fantastic player Pogba can be but you have to do it week in and week out. This is what Man United fans expect.

“Paul Pogba’s got to get the fans back on side because I know they were turning against him. And his performances have shown that in the last four or five weeks.

“Not just Paul Pogba - I think when we talk about the situation and the problems under Mourinho it was always Paul Pogba because he was the main one.

“There were four or five players who weren’t doing what they should have been doing but he seemed to be getting it all the time.

“Will he stay at the end of the season? I don’t know.”

Article continues below

Pogba remains under contract with United until the summer of 2021, with that agreement including a 12-month extension option.

It remains to be seen whether he will see out that deal.

Various destinations have been mooted for the France international, although Juventus have moved to distance themselves from reports suggesting that a second spell could be spent in Turin.