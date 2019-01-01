'Pogba has the potential to be the best' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic backs Manchester United midfielder

The Frenchman, along with Marcus Rashford, is the future of Manchester United according to the Swede

Zlatan Ibrahimovic backed Paul Pogba to be the best midfielder in the world if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Swedish star, currently featuring for the , was a team-mate of Pogba's during his stay with .

Pogba was routinely criticized early in the season as he faltered under Jose Mourinho, but he's been a revelation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are in the race for a place in the Premier League after faltering early in the season while they also remain alive in Europe after topping .

And Ibrahimovic says Pogba, along with Marcus Rashford, can be cornerstones for the club for years to come.

“I think Pogba has the potential to be the best player in the world in his position," the striker told the Mirror.

“He is a good guy, he trains hard, he listens, he wants to become better, he wants to win. He want to perform in every game.

“Things happening outside do not really bother him because when you are at that level, everyone will speak. Positive, negative, in between, everybody.

“Rashford is the future of Manchester United. In the beginning, I saw him more as an individual - now he is playing more for the collective. He is using his quality more for the team, not for himself only.

“He has big potential and a big future with United and the special thing is that he comes from the academy. I think he has no limits.”

Ibrahimovic also hit out at the Class of '92, saying the group has had their chance in the spotlight and should stop criticizing the current group.

Pogba, in particular, shouldn't be as criticized as much as he is as Ibrahimovic says the former players should stop targeting him.

“With Pogba, he was with United when he was young, then he went out and he came back," he said

“And in the circle of Ferguson, they don’t like that. Because they stayed all their life under Ferguson and they never moved from Ferguson.

“And they didn’t even talk if Ferguson didn’t tell them to open their mouth.

“So now if they are talking, I don’t know whether Ferguson gave them permission or not.”