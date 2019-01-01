‘Pogba & experienced heads letting Man Utd down' - Scholes questions example being set by senior stars

The Red Devils legend believes those who should be leading from the front are actually undermining the efforts of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

are being done few favours by the efforts of Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and so-called senior stars, says Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are looking to favour a slightly different approach in 2019-20.

Some seasoned performers have been moved on, with exciting youngsters either snapped up in the transfer market or promoted from a productive academy system.

Their talents are supposed to be complemented and enhanced by experienced heads around them, but Scholes feels too many supposedly key men are letting the side down.

He feels that point was further highlighted during United’s most recent outing against Southampton .

Daniel James, who has impressed since moving to Old Trafford at just 21 years of age, fired the Red Devils in front against the Saints.

Solskjaer’s side were, however, forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw, with Scholes left questioning some of the tactical calls made and the performances of those expected to lead.

The United legend told Premier League Productions : "I am disappointed. It looked like from when the moment Juan Mata went off, actually. I was surprised because I thought if anybody is going to create something it's Juan Mata.

"But it wasn't the young players I was disappointed with, it was more the experienced players. When Matic came on he constantly gave the ball away, Ashley Young gave the ball away, and I don't know how many times Paul Pogba lost possession.

"These are the people that young players are looking up to, the examples you're looking at."

Scholes has also suggested that the struggles being endured by United, which are nothing new, are likely to mean it is several years before the Red Devils are ready to compete with elite rivals once more .

He added: "I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years - this team - until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has cleared everything he wants out; has four or five transfer windows.

"United are going to be behind , , and .

"I think this is United at the minute; you have to be patient with the young players but the experienced players have to step up.

"We've seen over and over again how many mistakes experienced players are making. It's difficult for young players to come into a team like that."

United, who have taken only five points from their opening four games this season, are set to return to action after the international break with a home date against Leicester on September 14.