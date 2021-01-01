Pochettino tests positive for Covid-19

coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed.

The Argentine has gone into isolation and will not be on the bench for his side's match against on Saturday.

Instead, assistant coaches Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take charge of the team for the away match.

"Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is confirmed positive in the Sars-Cov2 PCR test," a statement from PSG read.

"He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol. His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from tomorrow in Angers."

PSG are second in the French top-flight heading into the weekend clash, sitting a point behind leaders after 19 matches.

