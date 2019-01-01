Pochettino speculation won't distract Spurs from Champions League final - Lloris

The Frenchman has insisted his team-mates are only thinking about the Champions League final despite rumours of the Argentine's departure.

captain Hugo Lloris insists that the speculation over Mauricio Pochettino's future will not distract his team-mates from their upcoming final.

The Argentine hinted prior to his side's dramatic semi-final comeback against Ajax that he could leave the club at the season's end and dodged questions about the issue following the 2-2 draw with on Sunday.

However, Lloris says the squad are solely focused on creating history for the club against in Madrid on June 1.

The international stated: "We are going to be focused only on the final. We all have a lot of respect for the manager."

"He's done so much for us and helped us to improve. If Tottenham is at this level, it's thanks to him.

Thank you for your support this season! A top four finish now on to the @ChampionsLeague final! #COYS pic.twitter.com/UuWlOCaLa0 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 12, 2019

"It's massive to play a Champions League final and we'll do everything to win. The priority now is to rest. The only focus next week is to recover and be ready in Madrid.

"You could see how tired the team was in the second half [against ]. We finished on our knees."

Lloris went on to say that he understands Pochettino's position, adding: "I've been with him for five years and we've lived through different situations and tried to deal with them.

"He's very ambitious and wants to know where we're going and where he's going. That type of discussion is only between him and the board."

Tottenham's draw against the Toffees ensured a fourth-place Premier League finish on the final day of the season, leaving arch-rivals languishing in fifth.

Article continues below

In the past, it has been an important goal for the Lilywhites to finish above the Gunners in the standings, but after three consecutive years in a higher position, Lloris insists perspective is needed.

“We don’t look at that type of thing,” the Frenchman said. “It can satisfy some people but not us. It’s like in life; you don’t have to look at your neighbour and compare.

"You need to be focused on yourself to develop and improve.”