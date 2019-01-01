‘Pochettino is the best thing that’s happened to Spurs in 20 years’ – Crouch shrugs off form wobble

The former Tottenham striker considers current struggles to be a “blip” and feels changes are required elsewhere in north London, not in the dugout

Mauricio Pochettino is “the best thing that has happened to in 20 years”, says Peter Crouch, with the north London club told they need to avoid making any changes in the dugout.

Spurs have found a coach that is highly regarded, and one that guided them to the final in 2018-19.

Pochettino’s services are courted by other leading sides across Europe, with talk of interest from and never far away, but he is tied to a long-term contract.

Crouch wants to see that deal honoured, and thinks Spurs need to address their issues on the field.

They have stumbled out of the blocks this season, leading to questions of the man calling the shots and his commitment to the cause, but Spurs’ struggles are considered to be merely a “blip”.

Former frontman Crouch hopes the services of the Argentine tactician will be retained to oversee an improvement in fortune, telling the Daily Mail: “Pochettino is the best thing that has happened to Tottenham in 20 years.

“I say that as someone who was at the club in the late 1990s and, again, 10 years later when Harry Redknapp took charge: I've seen good and bad times first hand and I know what I'm seeing now.

“This is a blip, nothing more. I was at Leicester seven days ago and I didn't see too much wrong with their performance.

“They should, really, have won that game and I will argue with anyone who thinks VAR was brought in to decide offside calls like the one which went against Son Heung-min.

“If Serge Aurier's goal had stood, Tottenham would have gone into today's game with in third place.

“As it stands, they are seventh. Not ideal, of course, but not any reason for people to believe the relationship between club and manager has run its course.

“Tottenham will finish in the top four again and I have absolutely no doubt about that.

“Pochettino might not be happy with certain aspects of his squad but not to the point that he has lost faith in them. If anything, it looks to me that he is frustrated that they are not getting the 'glory' they deserve.”

Crouch added: “If they need some change to the personnel, they don't need it in the dugout.

“Pochettino is one of the best managers in the world and has many admirers — the work he has done to make Tottenham Champions League regulars should not be taken for granted.

“He is the man to lead them through this gloom and, most importantly, the man to keep taking Tottenham forward.”