Pochettino hails 'fantastic' Spurs after overcoming nervous opening half

The Tottenham boss says his side showed everything he was looking for in the second half to seize the advantage in their Champions League tie

Mauricio Pochettino hailed a "fantastic" performance from Tottenham as the team overcame a difficult first half to fire their way to a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The round of 16 tie between the two began in fairly even fashion with both sides dueling through a deadlocked first half.

In the second, though, Spurs came alive, starting with Son Heung-min's goal just two minutes into the second period.

Spurs nursed that lead through to the final 10 minutes, when they exploded for two goals that all but sealed the tie.

Jan Vertonghen scored to make it 2-0 after initially assisting on Spurs' first, firing home on the volley in the 83rd minute.

Substitute Fernando Llorente headed home a corner kick just three minutes later, sealing a lopsided win for the home side.

"It was a fantastic second half. The first half was difficult. It was a difficult game from the beginning. It was difficult to find what the best position was in both directions," Pochettino said on BT Sport.

"When we had the ball we struggled to play in the way we wanted to play. The team started to feel comfortable, then we scored. And afterwards we played with more confidence.

"In the first half we played a little - not nervously - but not with the confidence. The second half was very, very good.

"We spoke about our defensive positions and changed things a little. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. I wanted to take the best decision to perform in the best way. It was a fantastic game.

"Always when we play this competition and against a good side like Dortmund it is very difficult. There is still work to do.

"We have a lot of talented players. We have an unbelievable squad. I am happy with all the players. The only problem is that we can only play 11 and not 22."

Tottenham now take that commanding three-goal lead to Germany, where they will face Dortmund on March 5 for the second leg.

"It was a fantastic game. But there is still work to do," Pochettino said.

"Three-nil is a good result but we need to finish the job."

Before that, Spurs will face Burnley, Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League as they look to keep pace in the title race against Liverpool and Manchester City.