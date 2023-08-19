This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Plymouth vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Championship
Home Park
How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to continue their good start to the Championship season when they host Southampton at Home Park on Saturday. Argyle are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions while Southampton have won one and drawn one in the league.

Argyle are the underdogs in this match, but they will be confident of getting a result against a Southampton side that is still finding their feet in the Championship. The match is expected to be a close one, but Plymouth could spring a surprise and get the win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Plymouth vs Southampton kick-off time

Date:August 29, 2023
Kick-off time:12.30pm BST
Venue:Home Park

The game between Plymouth and Southampton will be played at Home Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Plymouth vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The Plymouth vs Southampton fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle on Match of the Day and official YouTube channels. And live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

Kaine Kesler-Hayden may make a comeback to Plymouth's starting lineup after recovering from a foot injury, potentially replacing Saxon Earley as the left-back. As there are no fresh injury worries for Plymouth, the starting lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

Plymouth predicted XI: Hazard; Edwards, Scarr, Gibson, Earley; Wright, Houghton, Randell; Whittaker, Hardie, Mumba

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker
Defenders:Mumba, Gillesphey, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Gibson, Galloway, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Endacott, Halls
Midfielders:Houghton, Butcher, Wright, Miller, Warrington, Azaz, Randell, Cundle, Jenkins Davies
Forwards:Hardie, Whittaker, Wright, Waine

Southampton team news

Samuel Edozie's participation is uncertain due to the hamstring problem he picked up against Norwich. Whether Che Adams will step in as his replacement could hinge on any developments regarding Adams' future with the team.

Following Will Smallbone's ankle injury last weekend, Martin might give Shea Charles a chance to play in central midfield.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Tella, Adams, A. Armstrong

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, McCarthy
Defenders:Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bree
Midfielders:Charles, Alcaraz, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Aribo, Sulemana, Djenepo, Edozie, Tella
Forwards:Adams, Onoachu, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2011Plymouth Argyle 1 - 3 SouthamptonLeague One
August 2010Southampton 0 - 1 Plymouth ArgyleLeague One
December 2008Plymouth Argyle 2 - 0 SouthamptonChampionship
November 2008Southampton 0 - 0 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship
February 2008Southampton 0 - 2 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship

