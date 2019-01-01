PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Terengganu

Selangor recorded their second win this season, edging an ineffective Terengganu FC 1-0 at home in their Super League encounter on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

SELANGOR

Farizal Harun - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

Playing in his second game for the Red Giants, the experienced custodian showed what they had missed in their first five matches this season, when he was not fielded. Confident and commanding, Farizal made no wrong decision on a night that the visitors were more unlucky than they were ineffective, keeping out chances after chances to help Selangor record their first home win, and first clean sheet, of the season.

Azreen Zulkafali - 7/10

The right back, who filled in for the injured Syahmi Safari, performed admirably to keep the Terengganu attackers away from his flank.

Taylor Regan - 8/10

The Selangor defence was still porous, but the difference on Friday was they did not concede any goals, thanks to the centre back. He returned to form following his howler in their previous match earlier this month, and did just enough to ensure that the visitors' attackers returned home empty-handed through his robust and physical brand of defending.

Michal Nguyen - 8/10

The Vietnamese centre back had been referred to as the defence's weakest link previously, but against Terengganu he showed growing confidence and marked improvements. He pushed up to intercept long passes without hesitation, and complemented Regan seamlessly throughout the 90 minutes.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 8/10

The left back had an unmemorable first half, but put in a better shift in the second act. Kept out the opposing attackers down his flank, while in one of the few times he pushed up, his low cross resulted in the only goal of the match.

Halim Saari - 8/10

The midfielder ensured that his attackers got enough of the ball even when the visitors were doing most of the attacking, and was very much involved in the move that led to the only goal of the game.

Endrick Dos Santos - NA

The midfielder was subbed off in the 19th minute for what looked like a muscle pull. His most apparent contribution was a shot from outside the box that was nowhere near the target.

Sandro da Silva - 8/10

A relatively quiet night for the Brazilian attacker when Selangor won no free kicks near the opposition penalty box, but he contributed well nevertheless, distributing the ball to the left and right with his deft one-touches on numerous occassions.

Syazwan Zainon - 7/10

The winger could not maintain the scintillating form he had displayed against , and had a relatively quiet night. On a couple occassions he brought the ball near or into the Terengganu penalty area, but each time made the wrong call to either pass it or have a go himself.

Amri Yahyah - 6/10

Returning to the starting line-up, the skipper could not produce a performance that was as memorable as his game-changing shift in their 3-2 win over Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

Faiz Nasir - 8/10

The pint-sized winger capped off a perfect week, which saw him began it by scoring a beauty in his Malaysia debut against Afghanistan last Saturday, with his first ever Selangor goal, against his former club nonetheless. He made himself a nuisance to his ex-teammates with his runs and dribbles, and in the end was rewarded with a goal that he scored when he did not have much of the ball. He could have had more had he been more clinical and decisive in the penalty box.

Substitutions:

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 7/10

Coming on early for the injured Endrick, the young midfielder held his own against his more-experienced teammates and opponents. He is not yet good enough technically to help dictate their attack, but did well enough to help the hosts hold the middle of the park. However, a glaring mistake by him late in the match almost resulted in a Terengganu equaliser, but for Farizal's solid goalkeeping.

Fandi Othman - 7/10

The loanee left back came on for Prabakaran with 15 minutes remaining on the clock to help protect the flimsy lead, and did just what was asked of him.

Sean Selvaraj - NA

Late change who could not make a significant impact.

TERENGGANU FC

Suffian Ab Rahman - 7/10

The oldest player in the Super League had a generally decent game away from home, keeping out the chances and half chances had by the hosts, save for the one by former teammate Faiz Nasir.

Kamal Azizi Zabri - 6/10

Selangor's left flank was not their strongest department on Friday, and the right back should have done better to ensure his side of the defence was airtight. Instead, a lapse in concentration allowed an attack by the hosts from the left to slip through, and a short cross from Prabakaran ended in Faiz's goal.

Igor Zonjic - 7/10

The centre back did not do enough to rally his defence against the home team attackers, and although Terengganu at one point were doing most of the attacking, Selangor were still able to press for a goal at the other end.

Khairu Azrin Khazali - 7/10

The centre back performed adequately on Friday, including a perfectly-timed last-minute tackle that denied Selangor the opener for a while.

Adib Aizuddin Latif - 6/10

The left back had a decent game, considering he had the job of keeping out the in-form Faiz Nasir, but the one time he took his eyes off him, it allowed the former Terengganu star to slip past him to score the only goal of the game.

Thierry Bin - 6/10

The Cambodian midfielder had a tough night when his midfield partners were underperforming.

Sanjar Shaakhmedov - 6/10

Yet another quiet night for the midfielder, who could not help the Terengganu engine room dominate the middle of the park.

Lee Tuck - 6/10

An off night for the midfielder, in comparison, and was taken off right around the hour mark; a decision which head coach Irfan Bakti later revealed to have been taken because the Englishman complained of shortness of breath.

Malik Ariff - NA

Had at least two chances that couldn't found the target, before he was taken off in the 37th minute for an injury.

Syamim Yahya - 6/10

The winger contributed little to his team, and was subbed off just before the hour mark.

Kipré Tchétché - 6/10

The striker continued his goal dearth in the season despite creating and being presented with multiple chances against Selangor, which will surely put more pressure on him now, after having already had his position as team skipper taken away from him.

Substitutions:

Ashari Samsuddin - 6/10

Came on early for Malik, but could not do more to help the Turtles find the equaliser, save for a second half attempt that hit the base of the far post.

Khairul Izuan Rosli, Nasrullah Haniff Johan - NA

Second half substitutions who could not help the visitors score the equaliser.

