PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Kedah

Selangor pipped Kedah to third place in the Malaysia Super League standings, with a 3-1 win in the encounter between the two sides on Wednesday.

SELANGOR

Farizal Harun - 7/10

The custodian was still unable to keep a clean sheet and truthfully was beaten twice, only to be saved by the crossbar. He nevertheless still made enough saves to help the hosts end the night with a win, on a night their opposition strikers were misfiring.

Namathevan Arunasalam - 7/10

The right back had a decent game, in what was only his second appearance this season, and limited the danger posed by the Kedah attackers down his flank.

Taylor Regan - 7/10

The centre back was solid throughout the game, making at least two last-ditched tackles that denied the visitors from scoring.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

His overall performance paled in comparison to Regan's, but the centre back still did enough against an opponent who was second best in the encounter. He was booked for a reckless challenge on Zaquan Adha in the first half.

Prabakaran Kanadasan - 6/10

The left back had a relatively an uneventful match, although many of Kedah's forays came from his flank. He was booked for a foul in the second half.

Halim Saari - 7/10

One of the three former Kedah players of the night, the midfielder performed adequately, although he was by no means outstanding.

Sarkunan Krishnansamy - 7/10

The midfielder's performance on Wednesday was far from his best, but he marshalled the middle of the park with little fuss, and even got an assist.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

The second former Kedah man had a good game, and was a threat everytime he took the ball towards his former team's danger area. His free kick was nodded in by Ifedayo Olesugun for the opening goal.

Ifedayo Olesugun - 9/10 (Man of the Match)

Ifedayo (Photo from Malaysian Football League)

The mid-season signing announced his arrival sensationally, scoring a hat-trick on his debut, while having another chance ruled out for offside. The striker was at times half a step slower than his new teammates, but when he had an opening he was simply devastating, as exemplified by his second goal, which came from him pouncing on a blunder by the opposition goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal.

Syahmi Safari - 6/10

The winger did not make as big an impact as he had in the previous matches, with his crosses rarely finding its target in the box.

Syazwan Zainon - 7/10

The winger looked dangerous in the first half, with one of his attempts rattling the post, but as fatigue set in, the former Kedah player dropped off the radar somewhat in the second before he was brought off.

Substitutions:

Nurridzuan, Amri, Fandi - NA

Late changes who did not shine in what little time they had on the pitch.

KEDAH

Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim - 4/10

The goalkeeper's slump continued, this time in a match that could have ensured the Red Eagles' third place in the standings. He made a number of decent saves, but still let in three, including Selangor's second that came from his blunder.

Rizal Ghazali - 5/10

The right back was neither able to help the visitors in defence, nor in attack. Ended the match with a booking for a clumsy challenge on Prabakaran.

Shakir Hamzah - 5/10

The centre back could not stop his side from conceding three goals, the most they have conceded this season.

Khairul Helmi Johari - 5/10

The experienced centre back failed to provide adequate cover for Ifwat, and while the custodian is not completely blameless, his defence was truthfully subpar.

Azmeer Yusof - 5/10

Another experienced Kedah defender who failed to help his side stop the hosts and Ifedayo.

Zaquan Adha - /10

The veteran winger contributed little to his team's game, and was taken off early in the second half.

Baddrol Bakhtiar - 6/10

The midfielder and skipper had a relatively torrid night, but was able to come away with an assist, a corner kick which led to their only goal of the night.

Jonatan Bauman - 6/10

The forward had a quiet night, but still did enough to end up on the score sheet, scoring the visitors' only goal in the game.

Amirul Hisyam - 5/10

The midfielder failed to help his side control the middle of the park, while his foul in the first half led to his booking, and the home team's first goal of the night.

Farhan Roslan - 6/10

The young forward was not an outstanding performer in the match, save for a shot from outside that only struck the crossbar.

Fernando Ortega - 5/10

The forward was presented with a number of chances when the momentum was with them after Bauman's goal, but he failed to put them away.

Substitutions:

Norfiqrie, Fadzrul, Fayadh - NA

Second half changes that could not help Kedah come back from trailing.

