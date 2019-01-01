Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target in Arsenal's rout of Bournemouth

The Gunners put five past their hapless visitors and the Gabon striker was on hand to provide a brilliant finish for his 16th league goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was amongst the goals as defeated Bournemouth 5-1 in Wednesday's English encounter.

The Gunners followed up an impressive victory over the weekend with another blistering performance at the Emirates.

Central to their last win was Alex Iwobi who, unfortunately, picked a knock and left the tie. The international was only deemed fit to start Wednesday’s match from the bench as Mesut Ozil was handed a rare start.

The German playmaker needed only four minutes to justify his inclusion, grabbing the curtain raiser. He then provided the second for Henrikh Mkhitaryan before Eddie Howe’s men pulled one back through Lys Mousset on the half-hour mark to end the first half 2-1.

Shortly after the restart, Laurent Koscielny restored Arsenal's two-goal lead off a Mkhitaryan assist before the Armenia playmaker laid another for Aubameyang, who rounded the goalkeeper for his 16th league goal of the season.

With 12 minutes left, substitute Alexandre Lacazette rounded up the rout with a superb free-kick.

Iwobi was introduced in the 57th minutes while Aubameyang was rested for the last 18 minutes.

Article continues below

The win means Arsenal head into Saturday's north London derby against Hotspur in form, and with a chance to close in on their third-placed rivals.