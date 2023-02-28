Manchester City star Phil Foden expressed relief at his two-goal FA Cup performance on Tuesday against Bristol City after a low point in his career.

WHAT HAPPENED? It's been no secret that the 22-year-old had been frustrated earlier this term as injuries and inconsistent form prevented him from being the same instrumental figure he was last season for his club. But he indicated after his brace in the victory over Bristol City on Tuesday that he's ready to finish the campaign on a positive note.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, definitely [it's been frustrating]," Foden told ITV. "One of the lowest parts of my career. But everyone goes through them, and it's how you react.

"I feel much better on my feet, you know it's not easy when you play with discomfort in your feet. I feel 100 percent fit now and comfortable, so hopefully I can come back into the team and help as much as possible."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pep Guardiola added in his own interview with ITV: "Phil [Foden] has been up and up and up, but the World Cup and his ankle, he had a bit of a down. Phil always had high level. His impact since he arrived with us has been amazing. When you work like he works, football always pays off for you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are chasing Arsenal in the Premier League title race and will rely on Foden to help ease the playmaking load that has been disproportionately carried by Kevin De Bruyne throughout the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Foden could be in line to start against Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League.