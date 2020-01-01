'Phenomenal' Kane is capable of breaking Rooney's England record, says Southgate

The Three Lions boss has confirmed that the Tottenham striker is aiming to surpass a legendary figure in his country's record books

Gareth Southgate says "phenomenal" captain Harry Kane is capable of breaking Wayne Rooney's all-time scoring record.

Kane has hit 32 goals in 49 games for the Three Lions since grabbing his first international cap back in 2015.

Only five men have scored more goals for England than the striker, with ex- and frontman Rooney currently leading the way on 53.

Kane has drawn blanks in each of his last four appearances for Southgate's side but has been in scintillating form at club level, scoring 13 in 14 outings for Spurs across all competitions.

The 27-year-old's latest chance to increase his haul for his country will likely come in a UEFA Nations League clash away at Belgium on Sunday, with Southgate of the opinion that the experienced striker could go onto overtake Rooney given the fact he is just entering the prime years of his career.

"In terms of what is possible, the goalscoring record is the really interesting one because his strike rate for us is phenomenal and he has time on his side to chase Wayne Rooney's record which would be a remarkable feat," the England boss told a pre-match press conference.

"I know from his perspective, while the personal achievement is something he is driven towards, it is the team achievement.

"He is so focused on the team having success and he would want to look back over the next few years at the team achieving."

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who was an unused substitute along with Kane as the Three Lions picked up a 3-0 friendly victory over the on Thursday, added on the Tottenham star's influence in the dressing room and on the pitch: "With 'H', you feel his presence all the time.

"If you look at the other night, he was involved but beforehand he is in the changing room, getting everyone ready and talking to the lads individually.

"For a youngster like me, who is aspiring to be a future captain, you have to look at what he does.

"He might not be the loudest on the pitch, but the way he takes the ball under pressure and gets defences scared, he is a real leader."