Petra Giant retain AJFC Malaysia League Sarawak title

Top scorer Mohd Amierul Ikmal of Petra Giant FC scored the game’s only goal to help his team retain the Allianz Junior Football Camp (AJFC) Malaysia League Sarawak Region title, after victory over Taratian Serian FC over the weekend.

This year, the Sarawak leg was played on a league basis after last year’s carnival format due to massive interest from teams there. Amierul, who was also the Man-of-the-Match, slotted home the only goal of the match in the 27th minute of the second half. The final was also a repeat of last year’s final between both teams.

“The team played to instructions and executed what was required of them as we trained for about two month for this tournament. Matches with Taratian are always close. All in all, it was a tough match but I am pleased with the way we played today,” said Nasrin Hazizi, the Petra Giant FC coach.

In the third and fourth placing match, the tournament’s knockout stage first stale mate took place between SMK Petra Jaya First Touch and Basic Soccer Development with SMK Petra Jaya emerging as winners in the penalty shoot-out, 4-2.

Following the finals, the top 18 players were selected to form the Sarawak Region team. The team will compete against five other regions in the Grand Finals from 4 to 6 July at the Arena Majlis Perbandaran Subang Jaya (MPSJ), Subang Jaya.

At the Grand Finals, players will be looking to impress AJFC Malaysia League selection panel headed by former international, K. Gunalan to become one of 10 players selected to participate in the Allianz Explorer Camp – Football Edition in Singapore from 23 to 26 July.

There, the players will take part in training drills and compete for two spots to be part of the Allianz Explorer Camp – Football Edition in Munich in 22 to 27 August where they will be able to train with FC ’s youth coaches at the team’s training ground at Säbener Strasse.

Top 18 Players for Sarawak Region

Goalkeepers: Mohamad Irfan (Taratian Serian FC), Abang Mukhriz (SMK Petra Jaya First Touch)

Defenders: Nurhidayat Iqmal (Petra Giant FC ), Josh Michael (Taratian Serian FC), Stevenson Steward (Petra Giant FC), Zaifudin Seruji (Taratian Serian FC), Stephen Joi (Taratian Serian FC), Aizad Murni (Petra Giant FC)

Midfielders: Mohamad Shafiq (Basic Soccer Development), Raphaeldo Will (Taratian Serian FC), Muhammad Fikri (Petra Giant FC), Bayker Vickler (Taratian Serian FC), Emal Idham (SMK Sri Matang)

Forwards: Azria Aliff (Petra Giant FC), Mohammad Nuraiman (SMK Petra Jaya First Touch), Kieran Sia (Borneo Youth Football Academy), Muhammad Fariduddin (Petra Giant FC), Mohammad Afiezul (Taratian Serian FC)

AJFC was launched in Malaysia in 2012 and is opened to aspiring footballers aged between 14 and 16 years old.

To keep up to date with the AJFC Malaysia League 2019, visit the official website allianzfootball.com.my or follow Allianz Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram pages.