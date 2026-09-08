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Borussia Dortmund v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

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Pessimistic view of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League: Mats Hummels contradicts Christoph Kramer

Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
Borussia Dortmund
Villarreal

Direct qualification for the knockout stage in the Champions League league phase is a tricky matter. Hummels does not believe his former club can make it into the top eight.

Speaking on Prime Video before BVB's home game against Villarreal, Kramer backed the Bundesliga club to go through. He believes Dortmund will qualify directly for the last 16.

Hummels saw it very differently to his 2014 World Cup-winning colleague. He said he "fear[s] BVB are not top eight. If you say it needs that surprise win, I fear it is more likely to be that one surprise draw you had not planned for," said the 37-year-old. "I do not see them among the first eight."

For the third time this season, the Champions League will be played in a league format with 36 teams. Each side faces eight opponents from different strength categories and, at the end, the top eight in the table go straight into the last 16.

Teams placed ninth to 24th will then play over two legs for the remaining eight spots in the knockout round. The bottom 12 in the table are eliminated.

Mats Hummels 2025Getty Images

BVB have twice missed out on the table's top eight so far

Across the first two editions, BVB had to go through the last-16 play-offs once after finishing 10th and once after ending up 17th. One time that was enough for the Black and Yellows to go through, but last season they were unlucky to go out against Atalanta Bergamo.

After the opener against Villarreal, Dortmund's remaining seven Champions League matches are against FK Bodö/Glimt, Sabah FK, Real Betis, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Aston Villa and AEK Athens.

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