Perfect April sees Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Month

Five wins out of five have earned the former Barca boss recognition

Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award again after his side won all five of their top-flight games in April.

City beat , , , and in the previous month, scoring nine times and conceding just once to ensure they stayed ahead of in a title race that will go down to the wire this weekend.

Guardiola has now won the award seven times in his three seasons in and twice in the past three months, with City having won 13 matches in a row since losing to Newcastle on January 29.

Jurgen Klopp, whose Liverpool team won four out of four in April, was also nominated for the award along with ' Nuno Espirito Santo and 's Scott Parker, who led his team to three straight victories after they started the month with a loss to that resulted in their relegation being confirmed.

Guardiola's City now look strong favourites to win the Premier League title after winning their first game of May last night against Leicester.

The Manchester club were struggling to break down a resolute visiting team, managed by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, but a spectacular second-half strike from Vincent Kompany ended the deadlock.

A win against on the final day of the season would now secure City's title defence.

But even if they do not manage that, they simply have to equal or better Liverpool's result against Wolves at Anfield.

striker Jamie Vardy, meanwhile, has been named the Premier League Player of the Month after scoring five times in four games.

The former England international, 32, scored braces against and , and also found the net in the draw with West Ham for Rodgers' resurgent Foxes.

Vardy pipped the likes of Eden Hazard, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah to take the prize.

The striker now has 18 league goals for the season, making him the top flight's fifth-top scorer.