Percy Tau and David Okereke score as Club Brugge defeat KV Oostende

The African substitutes continued their fine goalscoring run with a goal each to secure an away win over De Kustboys
South Africa’s Percy Tau and Nigeria youth international David Okereke were on target in Club Brugge’s 2-0 away triumph over Oostende in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A clash.

Tau and Okereke who were 58th-minute substitutes for Siebe Schrijvers and Jelle Vossen respectively did not let manager Philippe Clement down as they sealed the crucial away win.

The Nigerian, who in his last outing scored a brace against Sint-Truiden, put Brugge ahead after 72 minutes to increase his tally to four goals in three games.

With eight minutes left to play, the South African guaranteed victory for Blue-Black who made it three wins at a stretch.

For Tau, he is having a dream start to life in Belgium after a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old marked his debut with a goal against Sint-Truiden before making his Champions League debut against Dynamo Kyiv.

Victory for Clement’s men means they sit on top of Belgium’s top-flight with nine points from three games – two points ahead of KV Mechelen.

They face Eupen in their next outing on August 16 at Jan Breydel Stadium with Tau and Okereke expected to play key roles.

