Percival launch new football-inspired SS22 collection

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Percival has released their new Spring and Summer collection, putting their spin on how they would style their own star-studded football team - Percival Arms FC.

The menswear brand based in East London, Hackney, drops a new collection every four to six weeks to keep wardrobes fresh and current.

Their style is quintessentially British - an understated style that is rare, with internationally-sourced fabrics and materials. Big names like rapper Jay Z, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and England manager Gareth Southgate have been seen donning items from the Percival brand.

Here's a look at just some of the items from their latest collection.

The Aperitif shirt dons an abstract take on a summer sunset with warm colours in its stripe design, like vermillion red and saffron orange. But, as the name suggests, it's inspired by aperitifs, and now you've got the perfect shirt to wear whilst sipping one.

Get it from Percival for £109.00

This marble shirt is self-proclaimed to be made by masters as Percival takes inspiration from the Taj Mahal and the metamorphic rock - marble. The shirt itself is versatile and can be styled in smart or casual outfits to prolong its place in your closet.

Get it from Percival for £139.00

These forest green shorts are the perfect addition to your spring or summer wardrobe, whether for a stroll down the beach or something to pack for your holiday. It features a drawstring waistband along with pockets on the side and a back-buttoned patch pocket.

Get it from Percival for £110.00

Percival has created a range of six tapestry linen shirts, each in a different colour with embroidery that tells a unique story. The White Solstice shirt is the happy shirt, and with good reason as cheerful embroidery of a bee, the sun and flowers are present.

Get the Solstice, Mushy Rave, Wild Flower Meadow in Red and White, A Roman Lane and Octo Party from Percival for £149.00

The Adaman shirt can be a multifaceted piece in your wardrobe. The 100% cotton shirt can be layered with a jacket or simply worn with some smart trousers. There are two beautiful colourways to choose from, one with rusty orange tones or a clean heather blue.

Get it from Percival for £129.00

The Spanish influence is strong and evident in the Casa Picante knitted shirt. The pattern is evocative of the country's architectural use of ceramic tiles. It's one of the popular items in the collection and a best seller that Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield have worn. The shirt comes in two colours, green and rust.

Get it from Percival for £119.00

Nothing screams summer more than linen, and the breathable material used to make these everyday trousers will keep you feeling and looking cool. It's available in three versatile colours navy, blue and natural, which can blend in with any outfit.

Get it from Percival for £110.00

If you're a Jurassic Park fan, you'll like this shirt as it's named after the famous computer programmer Dennis Nedry from the 1993 film. The hessian look of the shirt certainly fits into the 'wading through the jungle' look. Fine details like the intarsia jacquard stripes down the front and back of the shirt add a nice touch.

Get it from Percival for £99.00

These long-sleeved cotton shirts come in great summer colourways - light blue and pistachio - which will perfectly transition from spring wear into summer wear. They remind you of brighter days and blue skies. Bonus points for this one: you can style them for casual and business wear.

Get it from Percival for £119.00

You can shop the entire collection from Percival here: SS22 The Away Lounge