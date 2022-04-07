Percival and Classic Football Shirts team up for an exclusive collection

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Percival has teamed up with Classic Football Shirts to create nine unique pieces for an exclusive collection - some of which capture iconic football moments in a finely detailed embroidery.

The collaboration is perfectly timed as Percival has released a new football-inspired SS22 collection.

Classic Football Shirts are well known for selling retro and match-worn kits, making this a perfect collaboration. Be warned though, the exclusive nature of these shirts means that there is only a limited number available - so act fast as once they're gone, they're gone.

Here's a look at some of the pieces you can buy from the collection.

Eric Cantona's infamous kung-fu-kick on a fan is a thing of legend in football. It was certainly not something that you saw at every match. With Cantona being the eccentric character he is, this is a piece of embroidery depicting history on a heather grey hoodie.

Get it from Percival for £69.00

When Jose Mourinho left the Premier League, he left football fans with plenty of characterful moments. Percival could have chosen a number, but they've gone with the drinks episode when the Portuguese manager picked up and slammed a crate of drinks.

Get it from Percival for £69.00

The robot celebration is synonymous with former England international Peter Crouch, who has been embroidered in great detail on these trackpants. The cotton blend will be a soft and comfy addition to any wardrobe.

Get it from Percival for £59.00

The embroidery on the Bale shirt is a homage to the spectacular bicycle kick that Gareth Bale scored off during the Champions League final in 2018 against Liverpool. The Wales international came on as a substitute to secure Real Madrid's third successive trophy in the competition.

Get it from Percival for £39.00

Fights among opposition players have been seen in football a fair few times, but seeing two players from the same team was a shock. That's what happened when Newcastle players Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer fought on the pitch in 2005 - an infamous moment in football history.

Get it from Percival for £39.00

There's a running theme with these cotton sweatshirts, and that's the fact that Percival has picked eccentric football characters. Mario Balotelli, without a doubt, is one of them. This sweatshirt depicts that famous 'Why Always Me?' moment he had when playing for Manchester City.

Get it from Percival for £69.00

Going for that Zinedine Zidane headbutt moment in a France shirt would have been pretty obvious. But why portray Zidane for his not so good moments on the pitch when there were plenty of great moments? Including his famous volley goal against Bayer Leverkusen, which is the choice Percival has gone for on this navy trackpant.

Get it from Percival for £59.00

This T-shirt's embroidery tells the story of when Paolo Di Canio took his frustrations out on the referee after receiving a red card. The shove of Paul Alcock led to Di Canio being awarded an 11-match ban. Another unbelievable moment in football that you can now wear on a tee.

Get it from Percival for £39.00

Percival teamed up with Classic shirts to create three limited-edition football shirts - Percival Ramen Ya!, Blimp Tours, and The Players Club. The Ramen Ya! shirt is available in both yellow and white colours, with a fun ramen illustration as the focal design point at the centre of the shirt.

Get the Sochaux Lotto football shirt in Yellow and White from Percival for £99.00

The Blimp Tours football shirt has a basketweave pattern that makes up the indigo blue shirt. As the name suggests, the focal point of the design is the blimp illustration, with Umbro sponsoring the shirt. The classic '80s V-collar stitch on the shirt is a major throwback to the retro style of the era.

Get it from Percival for £99.00