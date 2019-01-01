Durakovic happy to come away with one point on the road

The round seven Super League match between Melaka United and Perak on Friday ended in a goalless draw.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although their away match against ended in a goalless draw, head coach Mehmet Durakovic is nevertheless happy that his charges picked up one point from the encounter on Friday.

Speaking in the post-match press encounter, the Australian remarked that the game was a difficult one.

"It was a very, very interesting game, a tough one, Melaka are a good side. They've got good foreigners and experienced local players. It wasn't easy tonight.

"In overall I think the draw was a fair result. We had a few good chances towards the end, but when you don't take the chances you don't win the game; this is football. I'm very happy with the performance, we get to return to Perak with one point," said the -winning coach.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!