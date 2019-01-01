Perak, Felda United advance to FA Cup last four

The 2019 FA Cup semi-finalists have been decided, following the conclusion of the two second leg matches held on Saturday.

The remaining two 2019 semi-finalists were decided on Saturday night, following the conclusion of two ties.

In Jengka, underdogs Felda United held on to a goalless draw against , to win the tie on the away goal rule, after it ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Felda United vs Kuala Lumpur match highlights

In Ipoh, new signing Ronaldo Henrique Silva inspired to a 2-1 win at home against state rivals FC, with the Brazilian himself scoring both his team's goals.

He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute following Shahrel Fikri Fauzi's through pass, but Giancarlo's piledriver equaliser from a free kick in the 72nd minute threatened to end the Bos Gaurus' campaign. However, two minutes from time, Ronaldo timed his jump well to nod in a corner kick and ensure a win for the hosts.

Perak vs PKNP match highlights

Coincidentally, Perak will face PKNP at the same venue again on Tuesday, in their matchday 13 encounter.

Felda will face in the semi-finals, while Perak will take on . The dates for the two-legged ties will be announced at a later date.

