Pep not thinking beyond 2021 as Man City switch focus to FA Cup

The manager will be out of contract at the end of next season and will not commit to extending his stay at the Etihad

boss Pep Guardiola declined to confirm his future at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the 2020-1 season as the club's focus shifts to the after losing their Premier League crown.

City's status as reigning English champions came to an end on Wednesday as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of , a result that confirmed 's triumph in the 2019-20 campaign with seven games to spare.

The club also faces two years out of European football due to a UEFA Financial Fair Play ruling that is currently subject to appeal.

Reports have suggested that should the ban be confirmed, star players such as Kevin De Bruyne as well as Pep himself would look to leave City; but the manager refuses to look past the end of his current contract.

“I’m incredibly excited for this part of the season, and the next one," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final clash against .

“I am incredibly satisfied to be in this club and to try to do our best.

"But I don’t want to think too far ahead. Now is not the time. I just think about today.

"I want the players to recover because the last 15-20 minutes were so demanding 10 against 11. We have a tough game against Newcastle and that's what I have to be focused on."

Pep faces something of a dilemma at centre-back for the last-eight meeting, having revealed that John Stones joins the suspended Fernandinho in missing out against the Magpies.

“He's still injured,” Guardiola said of Stones. “We knew it after lockdown for the lack of preparation.”

“We knew it - lack of preparation and this amount of games in a short time we have to survive. Survive and try to qualify for the and arrive good on Sunday.”

While the Premier League eluded City, the club still has the chance to add two major titles to the crown won in March at the expense of .

With the FA Cup now in full swing, Pep's men also remain active in the Champions League, where they hold a 2-1 lead over after the first leg of their last-16 meeting.