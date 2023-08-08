'What's stopping him?' - Pep Guardiola holding back Phil Foden from reaching potential, says Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed that Phil Foden has failed to achieve his potential under Pep Guardiola.

Foden struggling with City's squad rotation

Carragher questioned Guardiola's trust in Foden

Foden's diverse roles affecting progress

WHAT HAPPENED? Carragher questioned City manager Guardiola's confidence in utilising Foden. Despite Foden's status as a top English talent, his playing time remains inconsistent due to frequent lineup changes at City. Having secured numerous titles since his breakthrough six years ago, Foden made only 22 Premier League starts last season and came on as a substitute in the Community Shield. Carragher believes Foden's growth has stalled and questions his place within the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher said: "Phil Foden is not young anymore. Three or four years ago, we were saying he was going to be the best English player. It almost feels like Jude Bellingham has become that player, where he's the one we build this England team around.

"Foden can't quite get in the England team and can't get in the Manchester City team. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez have left, and they're playing in the Community Shield a week before the season begins, and he still can't get in the starting XI.

"We all know how good he is – what is it that's stopping him? Pep played [Julian] Alvarez behind [Erling] Haaland – that's a position where Foden could play, but he still doesn't play him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foden's versatility and the intense competition within City's squad have hindered his consistent progress. Carragher noted that Foden's multifaceted roles across seasons, including as a left-winger and a false nine, coupled with injuries, have prevented him from establishing himself in a specific position.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The reigning champions begin their Premier League 2023-24 season on August 11 when they face newly promoted Burnley.