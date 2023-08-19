'Sit here and do it!' - Pep Guardiola explains bizarre exchange with Man City fan after remonstrating with supporter during Newcastle win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had an unusual exchange with a fan as his side closed out a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Guardiola gestures at fan

Makes no substitutes

City take 1-0 win

WHAT HAPPENED? City were impressive on the night but failed to add to their lead, with Newcastle managing to stay in the game as the game drew to its conclusion. Guardiola chose not to make any substitutes, something that appeared to agitate some City supporters with TV cameras catching the manager appearing to tell one fan he was welcome to come and take his place on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the incident after the game, Guardiola was all smiles as he explained to TNT Sports: "He said to me: 'Make a substitution!' and I said: 'Come. Sit here and do it!' I understand, and I felt a lot for Cole [Palmer], for Rico [Lewis], for Kalvin [Phillips] but the game was in a good tempo, a good rhythm and I didn't see the players were tired."

"It wasn't easy to do the changes so that's why I didn't do it."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola seemed relieved to come away with a victory after a week where City travelled across Europe to win the UEFA Super Cup in the intense Athens heat.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA AND CITY? City have a welcome free midweek before facing a trip across the Pennines to face promoted Sheffield United next Sunday.