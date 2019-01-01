‘People enjoy it when Man Utd don’t win’ – Mata calls on Red Devils to stick together

The World Cup winner wants to see a united front at Old Trafford, on and off the pitch, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to find a spark in 2019-20

Juan Mata has called on everybody associated with to “stick together” in the pursuit of collective goals, acknowledging that outsiders enjoy seeing the club fail.

The Red Devils are accustomed to being a target for rivals, with the success of their past proving to be the envy of many.

A humbling tumble from the top of domestic and European games has been endured, but the opinion of United outside of Old Trafford has not changed.

Mata concedes that plenty of neutrals take great joy in seeing the Red Devils struggle, but the Spaniard wants to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and a loyal fan base use that as motivation.

The World Cup winner told United Review when asked for a message to the club’s fans: “My message is always being grateful for what they give us.

“I understand their frustration when we don’t get the results they deserve, so I feel sorry for that. But what I can do, individually, and what we can do, as a team, is give our best. Fans recognise that.

“Over results, what they value is that a player gives everything and tries as much as he can, and that’s what I do and what my team-mates do.

“If we want to get our objectives, we need to stick together - managers, players and fans - because there’s many people on the outside enjoying it when Manchester United don’t win. It’s key for us to stick together as a whole.”

United have endured another wobble early on in 2019-20, having stumbled over the line last season.

Just five points have been taken from a possible 12, with the Premier League side unable to build on an impressive opening weekend win over .

They have dropped points against , and , with high-flying Leicester next up at Old Trafford.

Mata added: “We had a great start against Chelsea and a big result.

“After that, two difficult games away where we should have got more, but football is not about deserving – although I think if you constantly deserve, you’re going to finally get what you deserve.

“Especially at Southampton, we should have killed the game. Obviously, Crystal Palace at Old Trafford we cannot repeat. We cannot lose these kinds of games and know we have to improve.”