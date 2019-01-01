'Penalty to someone!' - VAR chaos ensues in Switzerland's clash with Portugal

There was another controversial review in Wednesday's Nations League semi-final, leading to confusion all over the pitch and in the stands

Video assistant referees were once again the subject of controversy on Wednesday in 's Nations League semi-final clash with .

Referee Felix Brych was at the centre of a major decision during the game in , as VAR wiped out a Portugal penalty by deeming a foul on Switzerland seconds earlier had warranted a spot kick.

Down a goal in the second half, Switzerland had an appeal for a penalty when Nelson Semedo dragged down Steven Zuber in the penalty area, only for the referee to call for play to continue.

Portugal marched down to the other end before earning a penalty of their own as Bernardo Silva was dragged down in the box.

However, after consulting VAR, the official determined that the incident involving Semedo and Zuber had indeed been a foul, awarding Switzerland a penalty while wiping away the one earned by Portugal.

Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up to bury that shot from the spot, beating Rui Patricio to his right to tie the game at one goal apiece in the 57th minute.

Portugal had initially taken the lead in the 25th minute on a free-kick goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The star would go on to decide the game, as he scored twice late in the match to complete his hat-trick and give his side a 3-1 win that sees them into the final.