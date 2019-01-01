Pedro's unparalleled trophy haul after Europa League triumph

The Spanish midfielder is no stranger to silverware with the Blues Europa League win taking his collection to a unique level

's final win over has seen Blues winger Pedro add yet another trophy to his now unmatched collection.

The 31-year-old has won the , Premier League, Europa League, World Cup and the European Championship - a collection no other player in world football can match.

Pedro's list of silverware doesn't end there either with the former man also boasting five titles, three Copa del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and an .

The Chelsea attacker played a key part in Chelsea's 4-1 victory against the Gunners on Wednesday as he scored his side's second goal on the hour mark.

After finishing third in the Premier League this season, the Blues Europa League triumph is an ideal and now familiar way for Pedro to finish a season.

"For us, lifting a title is the best, most satisfying feeling," Pedro told Chelsea's website prior to the final.

"It means that we have done our job well over the course of the season and ultimately, to have the opportunity to feel that emotion when you lift the trophy is something unique.

"You have to experience it to know what it feels like because you cannot put it into words.

"You’re always eager to keep winning titles and to keep winning trophies because it is important for your career and it helps you grow as a player.

"You can get bored of many things, but never winning. You always want to win as many trophies and titles as possible."

Chelsea's Europa League win was likely Eden Hazard's final game for the club with the Belgian suggesting the match may have been his last ahead of a reported move to .