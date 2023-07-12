Paul Mullin & Wrexham stars model away and third kits for 2023-24 season featuring League Two club's new sponsors United Airlines

Paul Mullin and Co have been modelling Wrexham's away and third kits for the 2023/24 season, featuring their new sponsor United Airlines.

Wrexham release two new kits

United Airlines sponsoring them

Mullin and team-mates model fresh shirts

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin has been the star of both photoshoots, which have revealed Wrexham's away and third kits. The away shirt is white with a dark green stripe down the centre, and red stripes on either side. All three shirts include an embossed ‘WRECSAM’ on the reverse, and a Welsh dragon on the nape.

The third kit is black with a red trim, alongside a pattern across the front of the jersey inspired by Wrexham and North Wales’ coal mining history. The shirt also has a button-up collar, with another Welsh dragon on the back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham released their classic red home kit at the start of June ahead of pre-season, and two of the shirts could be worn when Phil Parkinson's side play Chelsea and Manchester United in the USA.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have increased their stock of shirts due to the popularity of their home kit's release.