Patrick Twumasi: Gazisehir Gaziantep loan Ghana winger from Deportivo Alaves
Ghana international Patrick Twumasi has made a transfer to Turkish side Gazisehir Gaziantep, the club has announced.
The attacker has joined the Super Lig outfit on a season-long loan deal from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.
The move has been necessitated by his limited opportunities with the La Liga team, for whom he made 11 appearances - all substitute outings - last season following a move from Kazakh club Astana.
"Gazisehir Gaziantep Football Club signed a one-year contract with Patrick Twumasi, who played for Alaves in Spain," the Turkish side announced on Friday.
"Our new transfer Patrick Twumasi signed an official contract with the signing ceremony attended by our football branch manager Yusuf Demsoy.
"We welcome Patrick Twumasi to our club, and we wish you all the best in our arms."
Twumasi's limited game time with Alaves last season cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The 25-year-old has also played for Russian outfit Amkar Perm and Latvian club Spartaks Jurmala in the past.