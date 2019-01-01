Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Marcin Bulka from Chelsea

The French champions have landed the highly-rated Polish goalkeeper on a free transfer after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired

champions have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcin Bulka on a two-year deal from .

The youth international arrives in the French capital on a free transfer, and has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of June 2021.

Bulka arrived in west London in the summer of 2016 after beginning his career in his home country with FCB Escola Varsovia.

During his time in the 19-year-old, who originally hails from Plock in central Poland, won the 2017 and 2018 championships for Chelsea’s Under-18 side.

He also made four UEFA Youth League appearances with their U-19 team during the 2017-18 campaign, and went on to reach the final of the European competition.

After signing on the dotted line, Bulka said: “I am really pleased and honoured to join Paris Saint-Germain today.

“Not only is this club a great reference in and Europe, but it is also renowned for allowing many young players to express their potential in recent years.

“After my experience in England, I will do my best to continue my progress here with a fantastic squad and especially with top level goalkeepers. I can't wait to join training next Monday!”

In a statement posted on PSG’s official website, a club spokesperson added: “The club welcomes Marcin and wishes him every success as a Paris Saint-Germain player.”

The teenager will look to jostle for positon against a whole host of goalkeepers currently on the books at the Parc de Princes, with French stoppers Alphonse Areola, Sebastien Cibois and Remy Descamps already at the club, along with German international Kevin Trapp.

Described as tall, agile and quick, Bulka featured frequently in 2017-18 season for Chelsea’s reserves and made his development squad debut at Stamford Bridge. He also became a regular in the Checkatrade Trophy squad that reached the semi-finals before he commenced pre-season training with the first-team in July 2018.

Speaking to TVP Sport late last month, Bulka revealed his reasoning for leaving the English capital, saying: “I informed the club that I would not sign a new contact (which expired on June 30).

“I left Chelsea not only because of (Chelsea goalkeeper) Kepa, but there were also several other aspects that we talked about after the preparations for the season last year and which were not met.”