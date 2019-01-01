Paraguay's Berizzo: Qatar and Japan shouldn't be in Copa America

The Paraguay boss does not agree with the two nations' presence at this year's tournament

Eduardo Berizzo believes the Copa America should be exclusive to nations from the Americas after guests secured a draw against on Sunday.

champions – invited to participate in this year's tournament along with – overturned a two-goal deficit to earn a shock 2-2 draw against Berizzo's Paraguay in their Copa opener.

Paraguay initially took the lead on a fourth-minute Oscar Cardozo finish from the penalty spot before Derlis Gonzalez doubled that advantage in the 56th minute.

The wheels fell off from there, though, with a 68th-minute Almoez Ali goal and an own goal nine minutes later from Juan Rodrigo Rojas sealing a split of the points.

CONMEBOL has a history of inviting nations to compete, and Asian nation are set to take part in the 2020 edition in and .

Reflecting on Paraguay's Group B draw in Rio de Janeiro, head coach Berizzo told reporters: "I think it would make sense to play a Copa America with teams from all the Americas.

"Are you asking me about invited nations, right? About Qatar and Japan? I think we should imagine a whole Copa America, with Central America and North America playing all the same tournament.

"I never saw Europe inviting any South American team to compete.

"Don't take it wrong, maybe it sounds a little acidic today, just after playing against [Qatar]. But I firmly believe Copa America should be played by all the American teams in one tournament – CONCACAF and CONMEBOL together."

"This result disappoints us all, we all want to win, from the fan to the coach," Berizzo said. "We need to mind our rival, our reality, a lot of things that explains a lot about this situation.

"This is a new cycle for the team, there is no way I didn't know Copa America was coming to this date, so I cannot make any excuse of it if we cannot play well, when we play well I will tell you we did it.

"Today we had a hard time finding the ball, especially in the middle of the field, and especially after being 2-0 up. If we would have this done, we should get another result."