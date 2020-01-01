AC Milan legend Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus 'within a week'

Milan great Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who currently plays for the club, are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Paolo Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus "within a week" after his diagnosis was confirmed by over the weekend.

Former great Maldini, who now works for the Rossoneri as technical director, tested positive for COVID-19 along with his 18-year-old son Daniel, a current Milan player.

A club statement issued on Saturday revealed both men had completed two weeks in isolation at home and that they would remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, in line with medical protocols in Italy.

The giants said: "AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."

Maldini posted a video on his Instagram account to thank well-wishers and was optimistic about himself and his son achieving a full recovery in the near future.

"With this video I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health,” he said.

"We're fine. We should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. Thanks for your continuing affection.

"I wanted to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage.

"Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again."

Italy is the country most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a death toll now in excess of 6,000.

Competitive football in the country has been shut down – along with many major divisions around the world – with it yet to be determined when 2019-20 campaigns will be cleared for completion.