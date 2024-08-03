Outsiders for Top 6: Three 4/1+ Promising Playoff Punts for 2024/25 Championship Campaign

Ahead of the Championship kicking off, our expert goes through and picks out three outsiders that could challenge for promotions this term.

The Championship is always a fiercely-contested division and the majority of the teams in the second tier will feel they are capable of challenging for a top-six finish and a place in the play-offs.

Dreaming of promotion up to the Premier League is one thing but actually achieving it is another, although the play-offs offer hope to many sides as the campaign progresses.

Championship Top 6 Odds

Team Odds Leeds (Fav) 1/4 Watford 10/3 Bristol City 11/2 Cardiff City 6/1

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hornets hopeful of play-off place

Watford were a Premier League club as recently as the 2021-22 season and will be among a clutch of sides that will believe they can achieve promotion up from the Championship if they start well.

The Hornets do not look good enough to compete for a place in one of the two automatic promotion spots but finishing in the top six could be within their reach.

Last season started positively with a 4-0 home win over QPR on the opening weekend but things quickly took a turn for the worse and a run of five games without a victory soon put any early talk of a promotion challenge firmly to rest.

Valerien Ismael lost his job in early March after a poor run of only one win in 10 league games but things could be looking brighter with former midfielder Tom Cleverley at the helm and he steadied the ship at the end of last term, losing just one of his seven matches in interim charge before being given the job permanently.

Robins can build on last season

Bristol City were too inconsistent in the 2023-24 campaign to seriously get close to the play-off places and while they were able to string some good results together in spells, promotion was never really on the cards.

They ended last season down in 11th place, 11 points adrift of sixth, despite only losing one of their last eight games in the Championship.

However, that solid finish has led to suggestions they can mount a bid for the play-offs this time around under the guidance of their highly-rated young boss Liam Manning, while their pre-season form has also been good as City have won all four friendlies so far, conceding just one goal.

Cardiff could be outside top-six candidates

Cardiff finished 12th last season, level on points with Bristol City, as they had to settle for a place in mid-table rather than pushing for the top six.

The Bluebirds hierarchy have kept faith with boss Erol Bulut, handing him a two-year contract extension earlier this summer, despite heavy defeats at the end of the season against Middlesbrough and Rotherham.

There will clearly need to be a great deal of improvement if they are to muscle in on the top six but Cardiff remain one of the biggest clubs in the Championship and they should be targeting promotion back to the big time, even if that looks like a very difficult task.