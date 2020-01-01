Ounas and Boudaoui lead Nice to victory against Etoile Frejus Saint-Raphael
Comments()
Getty
Adam Ounas and Hichem Boudaoui scored the goals which handed Nice a 2-0 victory against Etoile Frejus Saint-Raphael in Sunday’s French Cup tie.
The French National 2 side were aiming to stun Patrick Vieira’s men but suffered a setback only 25 minutes into the encounter after Marc Cristophe Fachan was shown a red card and was subsequently sent off.
In the 55th minute, Boudaoui opened the scoring for the Allianz Riviera outfit, heading home a corner from the far post.
Ounas then doubled the lead in a spectacular manner, dribbling past his markers before firing past goalkeeper Moyadh Ousseni.
The Algeria internationals will be expected to continue their impressive performances when Nice take on Angers in a Ligue 1 game on January 11.