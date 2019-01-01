‘Otamendi was 'The General', now he’s Man City scapegoat’ – Richards backs Argentine defender

The former Blues star believes an experienced centre-half can rediscover his best form and says Premier League title pressure is now all on Liverpool

Nicolas Otamendi has become a “scapegoat” at , says Micah Richards, but the Argentine is being backed to rediscover the form which previously saw him billed as ‘The General’.

The experienced centre-half has struggled for consistency throughout his time in .

Big money was spent by City luring him away from in 2015 and the 31-year-old has taken in 175 appearances for the club.

He is a two-time Premier League title winner, but has not always convinced with his contribution to the Blues cause.

More questions have been asked of Otamendi during what has been an injury-hit 2019-20 campaign, but Richards feels the South American has been unfairly singled out.

The former City star told Radio 5 Live ahead of a crucial clash for the Blues against on Sunday: “I know he hasn’t played recently and he’s gone through a bit of a tough time but in these big games you need these players.

“This could be the game he has a good performance and that can set him up to have a great season.

“It’s a little bit difficult for him because now City are where they are in the league, he’s under the microscope and sometimes I feel like he can be the scapegoat of Man City.

“Yeah, he does dive in too much for my liking but the season when they won the league and the year before, they were calling him ‘The General’.

“He had some really good performances, so I think he just needs to get his confidence back and hopefully it can be on Sunday.”

The Premier League pot has been stirred ahead of City’s trip to Anfield, with Pep Guardiola having claimed that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane can go to ground a little too easily at times.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has bitten back at a coaching rival, with the fuse being lit on Bonfire Night.

Richards believes Guardiola has been trying to rile those on Merseyside, with pressure building on Liverpool as they seek to bring a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close.

The ex-England international added: “It’s mind games.

“I think that’s what the title race needs – two great managers going up against each other. Pep’s come out on top a couple of times and he’s just trying to upset the applecart a little bit.

“I don’t think it’s fear. Why would it be? Pep’s already won the league. All the pressure is on Liverpool because they’re great in Europe and I think the fans just want that Premier League.

“It looks like it’s stirred Klopp up. When things were said when we were in the title race, people are going to say things but you don’t really react to it. The way Klopp’s reacted. He’s had a little nibble.”