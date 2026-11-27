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Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Stadium at the Bremer Brucke

VfL Osnabrück host Hannover 96 at the Bremer Brücke stadium in a Lower Saxony derby in the 2. Bundesliga.

Osnabrück most recently drew 0-0 away to Karlsruher SC. Before that, they lost to Kaiserslautern (0-1) and VfL Wolfsburg (0-2). Timo Schultz's side sit 12th, not far above the lower reaches of the table.

Hannover 96 arrive on the back of a win. Sandro Wagner's side beat Greuther Fürth 2-1 on 21 November, having previously drawn 2-2 with Heidenheim and beaten Dynamo Dresden 2-1.

Kaiserslautern ended Hannover's DFB Cup run with a 2-0 win. Hannover sit ninth in the league.

Recent meetings favour Hannover, but Osnabrück won their last encounter at the Bremer Brücke 1-0.

This week: What's been happening at Osnabrück and Hannover 96?

Osnabrück have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 away to Karlsruher SC, having previously beaten Greuther Fürth 3-0. They scored six goals and conceded six.

Hannover 96 have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest match brought a 2-1 win over Greuther Fürth, after a 2-2 draw with Heidenheim. They have scored eight goals and conceded seven, as well as losing 2-0 to Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup.

Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Line-ups

Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Form

Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: Head-to-head record

Osnabrück vs Hannover 96: League tables